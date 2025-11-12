<p>Bengaluru: Avalahalli police arrested a foreigner after seizing Rs 1.60 crore worth of narcotics, officials said.</p>.<p>The arrested is Counde Prince, 30, a Liberian national with a BE degree in computer engineering.</p>.<p>On November 7, Avalahalli police received a tip-off that a foreign national residing in a house near Kammasandra Circle was selling banned narcotic substance MDMA crystals. </p>.Saudi cracks down on drugs, executions near a record high.<p>Police said they acted on the intel, raided the house, and arrested the suspect, who admitted to buying MDMA crystals cheap from unknown sources and selling them at a profit.</p>.<p>From the suspect, police seized 537 grams of MDMA crystals of various colours, valued at Rs 1.60 crore.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act at the Avalahalli police station. On November 8, the suspect was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.</p>