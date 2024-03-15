Lokayukta police nab KR Puram inspector, SI for receiving bribe

Bengaluru: A police inspector and a woman sub-inspector of the KR Puram police station were nabbed by the Lokayukta police on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 each.
Inspector Vajramuni K and SI Ramya N were caught red-handed at the police station premises.
The officers had demanded Rs 3,00,000 from an advocate, Venkatachalapathi M, to refrain from arresting an accused in a cheating case filed at the KR Puram station in February, and to facilitate anticipatory bail in the case.
Ramya had already received Rs 50,000 as an advance. On Thursday, both the officers received Rs 50,000 each.
An FIR has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(Published 14 March 2024, 20:32 IST)