'Lover' stabs PU student in presence of her college mates, takes her to hospital

A car driver working at a private company stabbed his girlfriend in the presence of her college mates in Ramanagara on Monday and then took her to hospital, police said.
Chethan D N, 28, the suspect, got the car for his personal use, telling his employer he had a pick-up from Ramanagara.
He drove to the college around 8.30 am and waited for the 17-year-old girl. As soon as she arrived at 9.15 am, he dashed out of the car and tried to force her in. When she tried to escape his clutches, he pulled out a knife and inflicted deep gashes in her shoulder and the back, police said.
The girl collapsed even as more than 150 of her college mates watched in horror. Chethan quickly moved her into the car and drove away.
While students and onlookers screamed at the top of their voices, some tried to stop the car by hurling stones at it. The college principal called the police, who arrested Chethan from a hospital in Ramanagara.
Ramanagara Town police have booked him under IPC sections 307 (attempted murder) and 366A (procuration of a minor girl).
Police said the girl was a second-year PUC student and stayed with an aunt in Ramanagara. She is originally from the Dalimba village near Kanakapura. Her family told the police that Chethan had been harassing her for the last three years. Villagers had advised him not to pursue her but he was adamant.
The aunt told police that Chethan visited her house in Ramanagara a few months ago and troubled the girl by insisting she reciprocate his love. But she turned him down.
Chethan, however, told the police that the girl loved him, but she had stopped talking to him because her family opposed their relationship.