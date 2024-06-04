Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Bengaluru sees 2,400 cops deployed for counting bandobast  

Over 2,400 Bengaluru city police personnel have been deployed to maintain security during the counting of votes of the Lok Sabha polls.
An order prohibiting gatherings in groups has been issued and the sale of liquor was banned till June 4 at midnight.
Police said 1,524 officers and personnel, 13 City Armed Reserve (CAR) units and four Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been assigned for bandobast duty.
Officials said 516 officers and personnel and one Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) unit (92 personnel) were currently guarding the strongrooms in three shifts. Over 400 traffic policemen have been deployed around the counting centres to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Alcohol sale will be banned on June 3 to midnight on June 4.
A prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) would be in effect in the city from 6 am to 11.59 am on
June 4.
Officials said that gathering in groups, holding celebratory rallies and public meetings would be prohibited during that time.
The chosen venues for counting
* Mount Carmel College, Vasanthnagar (Bangalore Central)
* St Joseph's Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road (Bangalore North)
* SSMRV College, Jayanagar (Bangalore South).
Published 03 June 2024, 22:30 IST