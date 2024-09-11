'Macha, put off helmet da': Bengaluru's traffic messages enter 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'

Bengaluru: Traffic safety messages have now made their way into the popular game 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'.
The initiative, part of a broader public road safety campaign involving billboards and social media, is the result of a collaboration between the police, the game developers and media company, Schbang.
The in-game messages focus on helmet use and speeding, delivered in a casual, relatable tone for the game's target audience of 16 to 25-year-olds.
For instance, one message reads, "Macha, put off helmet da. Drive safe, drive responsibly."
'Bangalore English'
Rensilla Fernandes, a campaign lead, explained that using "Bangalore English" was intended to make the messages more relatable and bridge the gap between gaming and real life.
"We aimed to connect the game with real-world issues, and road safety messages fit well," she said.
MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), noted: "It is a social service message that has been around for a while. We wanted to target this age group to raise awareness even inside the game."
Published 10 September 2024, 20:10 IST