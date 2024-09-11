'Macha, put off helmet da': Bengaluru's traffic messages enter 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'

Bengaluru: Traffic safety messages have now made their way into the popular game 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'.

The initiative, part of a broader public road safety campaign involving billboards and social media, is the result of a collaboration between the police, the game developers and media company, Schbang.

The in-game messages focus on helmet use and speeding, delivered in a casual, relatable tone for the game's target audience of 16 to 25-year-olds.

For instance, one message reads, "Macha, put off helmet da. Drive safe, drive responsibly."