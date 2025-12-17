Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Mahabharata’ meets kintsugi

The production brings together Bharatanatyam, kathak and contemporary dancers, musicians, and AI specialists. Param is presenting the show in the city.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 21:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 21:10 IST
India NewsBengaluruMahabharatakintsugi

Follow us on :

Follow Us