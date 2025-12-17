<p class="bodytext">An upcoming dance theatre production reimagines how the ‘Mahabharata’ might have unfolded if its pivotal characters had chosen the path of reconciliation over war. The work draws its inspiration, and its title, from the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, kintsugi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lata Pada has conceptualised the show, and her Canada-based Sampradaya Dance Creations is producing it. She saw kintsugi works at an exhibition years ago, and in the ‘Mahabharata’, a timeless epic marked by human conflict, she saw the potential to explore how reconciliation might reshape destinies. The production brings together Bharatanatyam, kathak and contemporary dancers, musicians, and AI specialists. Param is presenting the show in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">‘Kintsugi’, on December 18, 7 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets online.</span></p>