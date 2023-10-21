Malabar Group opens home for the destitute in Bengaluru's Banashankari

Bengaluru: Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, on Friday inaugurated 'Grandma Home', a home for destitute women in Banashankari.
Spread over 14,000 sqft, the home can comfortably accommodate over 100 women and provide space for recreational activities and amenities for the elderly, as well.
Supported by the Malabar Charitable Trust and operated by NGOs like Thanal, Grandma Home offers free shelter, food, medical assistance, and physical and mental healthcare facilities, with a dedicated team of medical professionals and social workers to cater to its inhabitants round the clock.