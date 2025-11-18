<p>Bengaluru: A man was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> for allegedly carrying a sickle and attempting to attack two men.</p>.<p>Police identified the suspect as Sohail Ahmed, in his 40s, who works as a cab driver at the airport.</p>.Family member held in ‘digital arrest’ for two days: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.<p>Investigation revealed that around 1.30 am on November 16, Ahmed was allegedly assaulted by taxi drivers Jagdish JR and Renu Kumar, along with Gangadhar Angadi, over a personal dispute.</p>.<p>Later, around 11.59 pm, Ahmed allegedly returned with a sickle and tried to attack them near the Arrival Lane of Terminal 1. He was quickly overpowered by beat police personnel from the airport station and on-duty CISF officials.</p>.<p>He was taken to the airport police station, booked, and an FIR was registered. A probe is underway, a police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>