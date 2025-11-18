Menu
Man arrested at Bengaluru airport for brandishing weapon

Police identified the suspect as Sohail Ahmed, in his 40s, who works as a cab driver at the airport.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 21:49 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 21:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International Airport

