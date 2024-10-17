Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man arrested for attempting to grab airport security officer’s rifle in Bengaluru

Police investigation revealed that Ramdas had arrived in Bengaluru on a flight from Hyderabad earlier that morning.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 22:57 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 22:57 IST
BengaluruCrime

