Man arrested for attempting to grab airport security officer’s rifle in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man from Bengaluru — Vikram Ramdas of Kasturi Nagar — was arrested by the airport police after attempting to seize a rifle from a security officer.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 7.30 am on October 14, when a CISF official on duty reported the attempted rifle-grab to the control room.</p>.<p>Following the alert, the commander and the Quick Response Team (QRT) arrived at the scene, detained Ramdas, and handed him over to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police for further questioning.</p>.<p>Police investigation revealed that Ramdas had arrived in Bengaluru on a flight from Hyderabad earlier that morning.</p>.<p>According to a police officer, he had mistakenly picked up another passenger’s luggage and left the terminal. When the rightful owner of the luggage confronted him, a minor argument ensued, drawing the attention of CISF personnel. During this exchange, Ramdas reportedly tried to interfere with the officer’s duties.</p>.<p>Ramdas was booked under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing official duties. He was subsequently released on station bail.</p>