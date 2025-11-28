<p>Bengaluru: Kaggalipura police have arrested a 24-year-old man for killing a 15-year-old high school girl and dumping her body in an isolated place. </p>.<p>The accused, Appu alias Pappi, is a daily wage labourer from Thattaguppe in Kaggalipura.</p>.<p>Police said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the girl went out into the farm to attend a call of nature. Appu followed, and strangled the girl, before dumping her body. The girl’s mother Savitramma filed a missing person complaint, and the police began a probe.</p>.<p>Inquiries revealed that the victim was staying with a cousin who was having an affair with Pappu. She was not very pleased with Pappu’s frequent visits to call on her cousin, since he often came while she was studying. It was also found that the two cousins were often fighting over trivial issues. The victim reportedly asked Pappu to stay away from her cousin, which drove the accused into a rage, prompting him <br />to kill her. </p>