Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old girl in Bengaluru

The accused, Appu alias Pappi, is a daily wage labourer from Thattaguppe in Kaggalipura.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 02:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 02:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us