Man arrested for murdering construction worker in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A man has been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old construction worker, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The suspect, identified as Tumakuru native Harish, is believed to have killed Ajith Arumugam, hailing from Tamil Nadu, after an argument over sleeping space at an underconstruction site in Hosakerehalli.</p>.<p>Arumugam was found dead in a pool of blood on September 24. Following the incident, the Hanumanthnagar police registered a case and launched a manhunt, eventually arresting Harish, who had fled the scene.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that after the argument, Harish picked up a boulder lying nearby and fatally smashed Arumugam's skull while he was asleep. Both men were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.</p>.<p>Interestingly, during Harish's interrogation, the police discovered that he had allegedly murdered his cousin in a similar manner in Tumakuru in 2014 before fleeing to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"There is also reportedly an attempted murder case against him, which is being verified," an officer said. "Further investigation is ongoing."</p>