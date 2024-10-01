Home
Man arrested for murdering construction worker in Bengaluru

Investigations revealed that after the argument, Harish picked up a boulder lying nearby and fatally smashed Arumugam’s skull while he was asleep.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 03:21 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 03:21 IST
