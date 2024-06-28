Man arrested for shattering car windshield while drunk in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Byatarayanapura police arrested a 39-year-old man who shattered the windshield of at least eight cars parked on West Bengaluru’s Mysuru Road on Thursday.
Police identified the suspect as Prathap Chanda, a native of West Bengal, employed in a hotel in Chamarajpet.
The arrest came after the car owners filed a police complaint on Thursday morning.
Police said Chanda lobbed red blocks at the windshield of the eight cars parked along the stretch of Mysuru Road in the Byatarayanapura police station jurisdiction.
Based on technical leads, the police identified Chanda and arrested him within hours of the FIR being filed.
An investigating officer told DH that Chanda shattered the windshield while drunk. The incident happened sometime between 3 am and 4 am.
Police filed an FIR under IPC Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.
Published 27 June 2024, 20:44 IST