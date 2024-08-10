Man arrested for using fake ID to enter Vidhana Soudha for 8 months

Bengaluru: The Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday arrested a man who had been using a fake identity card, posing as a personal assistant in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.
The suspect, identified as Shreeshaila Jakkannavar, had allegedly been accessing the legislature building undetected for the past eight months.
Jakkannavar, originally from Gokak in Belagavi but currently residing in Dharwad, was found in possession of an ID card with a fake address in South Bengaluru’s Jayanagar.
Police said Jakkannavar, a contractor by profession, had never been questioned by security due to the convincing nature of the fake ID. The card was so meticulously crafted that it closely resembled an authentic pass.
"We are investigating how and where he obtained such a precise fake ID. Further inquiries are ongoing," an investigator told DH.
Authorities are still trying to determine the purpose of Jakkannavar’s access to the Vidhana Soudha and what activities he engaged in while inside the building.
Police suspect he may have used his fake identity to impersonate government officials and possibly deceive visitors to the legislature.
The CM’s Deputy Secretary (Administration) discovered Jakkannavar’s use of the fake ID and promptly filed a police complaint.
An FIR has been registered against Jakkannavar under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 170 (impersonating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine).
Published 10 August 2024, 02:18 IST