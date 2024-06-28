Bengaluru man booked for sexually assaulting 6-year-old granddaughter

Bengaluru: A 60-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted his six-year-old granddaughter in Southeast Bengaluru’s Hulimavu when the other family members were not at home.
The Hulimavu police have formed two special teams to trace the absconding man. While one team is searching for him in Bengaluru, another has trailed a lead to Tamil Nadu.
The Hulimavu police have filed an FIR after recording the statement of the girl’s mother, booking the suspect under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A senior police officer told DH that the incident happened on June 22, but it surfaced when the child’s parents admitted her to hospital. Hospital authorities notified the police about the girl.
The officer said the family hails from Tamil Nadu, and they work in a sawmill in the Hulimavu police station limits. Three of the family members have been detained since they assaulted the suspect and sent him off somewhere.
Published 27 June 2024, 19:42 IST