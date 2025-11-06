Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | From Amitabh Bachchan to Saif to Lalu, a starry namesake spin on ballot

Not just them, the Bihar polls also see Atal Bihari (Vajpayee), Manmohan Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose fighting the polls.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 02:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 02:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharTrendingBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us