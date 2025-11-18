<p>Bengaluru: Sadashivanagar police detained a man on Monday after he caused a ruckus near Mehkri Circle, bringing traffic to a standstill.</p>.<p>The man, traveling to the airport with his parents, suddenly got out of their cab in traffic, climbed onto the vehicle, and behaved unruly, police said.</p>.Bengaluru woman techie loses Rs 32 crore in Karnataka’s costliest digital-arrest scam .<p>A traffic policeman who tried to intervene was allegedly manhandled. Hoysala patrol officers arrived and detained the man. Police said a case will be registered based on the cab driver’s complaint.</p>.<p>His parents told the police he is mentally unwell, an officer said.</p>