Man flashes woman in Bengaluru's Indiranagar; cops say no CCTV coverage at site

A senior police officer said there were no CCTV cameras in the area where the incident took place, making it difficult to identify the suspect.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 12:27 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 12:27 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime Against WomenPoliceinvestigation

