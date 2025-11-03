<p>Bengaluru: An unidentified man allegedly flashed a woman in Bengaluru's Indiranagar when the latter was out on a morning walk. </p><p>Police said the 33-year-old complainant, a resident of Domlur, was walking her pet dog when the incident occurred around 11.57 am. The man, dressed in shorts, reportedly followed her and called out, “Madam.” When she turned around, he exposed himself and attempted to masturbate in front of her.</p>.Bengaluru woman arrested after slamming dog to death inside elevator.<p>Stunned and frightened, the woman froze momentarily before managing to walk away. She later narrated the ordeal to her siblings, who lodged a complaint with Indiranagar police the next day.</p><p>A senior police officer said there were no CCTV cameras in the area where the incident took place, making it difficult to identify the suspect. “We have registered a case based on the complaint and are investigating,” the officer added.</p>