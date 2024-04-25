Man found dead near Anand Rao Circle; suicide suspected

Bengaluru: Police on Wednesday found a 35-year-old man dead under suspicious circumstances near the Anand Rao Circle in Upparpet, in the city centre.
The Upparpet police are treating the death of Timmaraju, hailing from Hassan district and residing with his family in Vijayanagar, as suicide, and have taken an unnatural death report.
Police believe Timmaraju jumped off the flyover while heading home after work. They have launched a probe to rule out foul play.
Police said a passerby reported the incident after finding Timmaraju in a pool of blood. Police discovered that he would have fallen sometime between 3 and 3.30 am on Wednesday.
On talking to Timmaraju’s family, police learnt that he was in severe debt and was deeply affected by it for a few months. They said he worked at a private hotel in Upparpet and always returned home late.
(Published 25 April 2024, 03:34 IST)