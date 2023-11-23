Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs 10,000 for raping a minor girl.
Four years ago, 20-year-old Siddaraju was arrested for raping a 17-year-old following a missing complaint filed by the girl's mother on November 28, 2019, at the Rajagopalanagar police station.
While police launched investigations, the woman turned up at the police station on December 11, 2019, along with her daughter. The girl told the police that they got married and developed a physical relationship. Police booked Siddaraju under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.
Dinesh Patil, the investigating officer attached to the Rajagopalnagar police station, submitted a charge sheet to a fast-track special court, which pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.
The judge also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay the victim a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.