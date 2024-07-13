Man held for 'killing' girlfriend's three-year-old child in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police arrested a 30-year-old man after he pushed his girlfriend’s three-year-old child, which allegedly led to a blood clot, causing his death. The baby's 27-year-old mother was away during the incident.
The police have identified the suspect as Michael Raj, a resident of Virat Nagar.
On the night of July 6, the child was admitted to a hospital after he had a seizure. He succumbed to injuries the following morning.
The family first believed that the baby suffered a head injury due to a fall. But the baby's mother became suspicious about the injury and asked her six-year-old daughter about it. The police said that the six-year-old revealed that her brother fell after Raj, the woman’s boyfriend, pushed the infant.
An officer, investigating the case, told DH that the woman’s daughter had seen the man hitting the child. “Raj had told his girlfriend that her son fell while playing, and she believed it. However, she wasn't convinced that her child could have suffered such a grievous injury from a fall,” the officer told DH.
But according to Raj's version to the police, the child was eating a corn cob thrown in the dustbin and hence, he hit him on the hand. He said the boy slipped in the impact and fell on a sharp edge, which caused the blood clot.
The Bommanahalli police have taken up a case of murder based on a complaint registered by the infant’s mother and are interrogating Raj.
Raj worked at a garage in Bommanahalli. The infant's mother, who was separated from her husband, lived opposite the garage. Raj and the woman had become close and moved into a flat in Virat Nagar in Bommanahalli six months ago.
Published 13 July 2024, 01:06 IST