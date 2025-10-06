Man held for peddling ganja in Bengaluru's V V Puram

<p>Bengaluru: The V V Puram police have arrested a Nepalese national for allegedly peddling ganja.</p>.<p>Officers recovered 330 grams of narcotics worth Rs 45,000 from him.</p>.<p>The police said they received information on September 27 about a man selling drugs near KR Road. A team went to the spot and arrested the suspect.</p>.Bengaluru second in juvenile crime; sees 133% surge in just one year: NCRB .<p>During questioning, he confessed to buying the drugs from a contact to make a quick profit by reselling them at a higher price.</p>.<p>He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody.</p>