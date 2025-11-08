Bengaluru man stabbed to death by friends in drunken brawl; 3 arrested

<p>A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friends during a drunken brawl over a trivial issue on KR Road, Banashankari, on Thursday night.</p>.<p>The deceased, Suresh, a resident of Thyagarajanagar, was running a small eatery.</p>.<p>Police have arrested three suspects — Velu, Stephan, and Prathap, all residents of Banashankari.</p>.Bengaluru crime: 31-year-old driver slits wife’s throat after suspecting affair.<p>Police said around 9.30 pm, Suresh had gone out drinking with his friends, including Velu, an auto driver. The group continued to drink while roaming around in an autorickshaw.</p>.<p>Suresh allegedly began abusing Velu without reason. Enraged, Velu smashed a beer bottle on a stone and stabbed Suresh repeatedly, killing him on the spot. The Banashankari police are investigating further.</p>