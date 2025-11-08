Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

James Watson, co-discoverer of the structure of DNA, is dead at 97

Watson’s role in decoding DNA, the genetic blueprint for life, would have been enough to establish him as one of the most important scientists of the 20th century.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 04:50 IST
World newsScience NewsDNA

Follow us on :

Follow Us