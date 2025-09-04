<p>Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Sudduguntepalya police here for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-knife-wielding-man-enters-pg-robs-woman-3705846">trespassing into a women's paying guest (PG) accommodation, touching a tenant inappropriately and robbing her</a>, the police said on Thursday.</p><p>The arrested is Naresh Pattem from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh. Pattem worked as a bike-taxi driver, the police said.</p><p>Investigations revealed that Pattem arrived in Bengaluru some time ago after getting out on bail in two robbery cases in his home town in 2021. </p><p>On August 29, between 3 am and 4 am, he was passing by the Laxmana Durga Ladies PG at BTM Layout 1st Stage when he saw the door open. He entered as the security guard was fast asleep.</p>.Man enters women’s PG in Bengaluru, misbehaves with Bescom staff.<p>He entered into the 21-year-old complainant's room, who initially thought it was her roommate returning from a night shift.</p><p>She was startled to see a man with his face covered in a handkerchief after he touched her inappropriately.</p><p>Following a brief scuffle with the victim, who was threatened with a knife, the suspect ran away after stealing Rs 2,500 that was in her room. The suspect had locked the doors of another room before entering the victim's room. </p>.Bengaluru PG security gaps persist despite BBMP guidelines.<p>The Sudduguntepalya police analysed hundreds of CCTV camera footage and tracked down the suspect and arrested him. </p><p>A CCTV camera footage accessed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">DH </a>shows the suspect attacking the woman who chased him out of her room. </p><p>He then fled through the same staircase he had used to enter the PG. The man was inside the room for nearly two minutes before being chased out, the footage shows.</p>