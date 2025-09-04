Menu
Salon, gym, yoga centre services to get cheaper after GST slashed to 5%

Also, daily use products like hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, too, are likely to get cheaper as taxes on them have been cut to 5 per cent from 12/18 per cent currently.
Published 04 September 2025, 11:24 IST
