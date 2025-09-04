Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST on cement, steel cut to 18%: Construction costs to come down by 5%

Real estate developers hope affordable housing prices will fall.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 11:21 IST
Business NewsGSTConstructioncementSteel

Follow us on :

Follow Us