Bengaluru: A team from the KR Pura traffic police station on Monday arrested the man who killed a Bengaluru-based footballer in a hit-and-run case last month.
Monish K, 27, was grievously injured after an unidentified vehicle crashed into his two-wheeler on the eastern part of the Outer Ring Road in the early hours of January 21. He succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Hebbal later that day.
The team comprising ACP East Ramesh V L, K R Pura traffic police inspector Chaithanya C J, head constable Mohan B N, and police constables Moulsab Kanavalli and Buddesab Karemani combed through CCTV footage near the B Channasandra skywalk.
The team identified the vehicle to be a container lorry and the suspect to be Manjunatha, 29, a native of Bijapur. His vehicle was traced and impounded by t Bengaluru, DHNS he police who arrested on Monday.
Monish had last played in the BDFA ‘A’ Division for the Bangalore Eagles FC. He also held an All India Football Federation (AIFF) D licence to coach.