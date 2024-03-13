Mandya man abducted for Rs 3-lakh ransom in B’luru, escapes

A 22-year-old man from Mandya experienced a nightmare in Bengaluru when what began as a visit for a funeral turned into a harrowing abduction by a six-member gang, including a known criminal. The gang, brandishing knives, kidnapped him and demanded a Rs 3 lakh ransom.
The victim, who had recently won money through betting, attracted unwanted attention by boasting about his winnings.
On February 26, three days after his arrival, Krishna (name changed), was confronted by the gang near Hosakerehalli. In his complaint to the Girinagar police, Krishna recounted how the gang hit his legs with the blunt side of a billhook machete.
“I ran for my life and took refuge in the first shop I saw, but they chased me down and forced me onto their scooter,” he said.
During the ride to Ittamadu, they took Krishna’s phone. They stopped near a hill by the NICE road, where they struck him again with the machete. Krishna’s screams attracted the attention of passersby, prompting his captors to move him to a hidden location in Ittamadu.
As per the complaint, the gang stabbed him in the thigh with a knife and punched him. They transported him to RR Nagar and then to a village in Kanakapura. He was coerced into transferring Rs 11,500. Eventually, the gang demanded a Rs 3 lakh ransom for his release. Around 11:30 pm that day, Krishna escaped when the assailants fell asleep.
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:11 IST)