Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Coconut thrown from local train kills pedestrian in Maharashtra's Palghar

The victim, Sanjay Dattaram Bhoir, was walking along the railway bridge, reportedly to go to work.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 19:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 19:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCoconut

Follow us on :

Follow Us