Rupee rises 3 paise to 88.69 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a tight range as it remains under pressure influenced by continued capital outflows and geo-political developments.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 05:56 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 05:56 IST
