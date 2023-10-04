Manipal Hospitals launches SOS QR Code for 'golden hour'

Manipal Hospitals on Tuesday launched the 'SOS QR Code' initiative to help those with heart diseases get assistance during emergency situations.
The 'One Scan Can Save A Life’ initiative helps ensure every critical patient receives timely assistance during the 'golden hour'. Many government and private institutions have decided to take the initiative forward by installing the QR code at strategic positions such as traffic signals, in ambulances, and at apartment complexes.
Speaking at the launch event, which was held to commemorate World Heart Day, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, opined that such initiatives can change the face of medical responses to emergency situations. "Since Bengaluru is the tech hub of India, there is a high scope for such initiatives to witness immense success," he said.
CPR training
Manipal Hospitals also urged the government to make Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training mandatory across educational institutions and civic bodies.
Responding to the proposal, Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that he will take the proposal to the Ministry of Education, and will shortly implement mandatory CPR training across primary and secondary schools and higher education. "We will also implement CPR training at all police training academies across Karnataka," he said.