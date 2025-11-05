<p>Vegans in Bengaluru often come together through potlucks, talks, art events, and wellness workshops. At these gatherings, they share plant-based recipes, explore art as a tool for activism, and discuss mindful ways of living. Metrolife lists some vegan groups in the city.</p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru Vegans</strong></p>.<p>One of the city’s oldest vegan communities, Bengaluru Vegans hosts monthly potlucks and quarterly food walks. Susmitha, a core member, says these meetups are open to all. Her husband’s peanut curd rice is always a hit. “It blows people’s minds that curd rice can be vegan,” she explains. “We also visit non-vegan cafes and order vegan dishes to show there’s demand for plant-based options,” she adds.</p>.<p>Visit bengaluruvegans.wordpress.com</p>.<p><strong>Poshak Life</strong></p>.<p>Based in Bengaluru, Poshak Life promotes a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle through potlucks, workshops, and wellness sessions. “We teach people to make clean, plant-based meals like tomato ketchup and dips without additives,” says co-founder Deepali Gaonkar. The group also conducts nutrition webinars and mental wellness sessions to encourage mindful living.</p>.<p>Check @PoshakLife on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Café Zero</strong></p>.<p>Founded by nutrition consultant Rashi Tiwari, Yelahanka-based Café Zero regularly hosts vegan potlucks, health talks, and other meetups for vegan and environmental groups. Each event draws 20-40 attendees. While most events are open to the public, they also host open-mic sessions and other gatherings by invitation.</p>.<p>Check @cafezero25 on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Sampoorna Ahara</strong></p>.<p>Started by lifestyle physician Dr Achyuthan Eswar, Sampoorna Ahara promotes the use of food to prevent and reverse lifestyle diseases. “We began after seeing patients reverse diabetes and improve fertility by changing their diet,” says Dr Eswar. The group hosts potlucks featuring dishes like cashew cheesecake, potato cheese pizza, and sweet potato gulab jamun. Talks on topics like diabetes reversal and menstrual health, and workshops on how to bake without sugar or make oil-free south Indian dishes are also held. </p>.<p>Look up @sampoornaahara on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Ubuntu</strong></p>.<p>Founded by former Greenpeace environmentalist Abhinav Ubuntu in Kolkata, this community’s Bengaluru chapter has been active for two years. It organises monthly vegan potlucks with themed discussions, ranging from water conservation to how to celebrate festivals mindfully. “Everyone brings a homemade vegan dish to the event. Curd rice made with cashew curd is always a hit. Someone even made sweet potato rasmalai once,” says Sunaina Vaishnav, a community leader.</p>.<p>Check @ubuntuverse on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Shift Foundation</strong></p>.<p>Started by Manisha Singh and Pratiksha Rao, this new group promotes veganism through music, dance, visual art, and other immersive experiences. It plans to host art festivals and public installations on animal rights in the near future.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Visit @voicetheshift on Instagram.</span></p>