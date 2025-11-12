<p>Islamabad: Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday said that any violation of Pakistan's territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a "firm and decisive" response.</p>.<p>Munir made the comments during an interaction with the participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.</p>.<p>"Any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability.</p>.India looks beyond Sheikh Hasina, signals tilt towards Tarique Rahman-led BNP in Bangladesh.<p>He also alleged that "Indian-sponsored proxies continue to propagate violence and disrupt development in Balochistan." He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.</p>.<p>The army chief said that stern actions will be taken by the security forces to rid the province of terrorism and unrest. </p>