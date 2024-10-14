Markets in Bengaluru overflow with garbage as post-festival cleanup delays persist  

<p>Bengaluru: Large amounts of waste lay uncleared across various city markets, including the KR Market and surrounding areas, on Sunday, following Vijayadashami celebrations.</p>.<p>The surge in the sales of fruits, flowers and other festival essentials has left these areas particularly littered.</p>.<p>Shopkeepers around the M Rama Rao Road–SJP Road Junction, just 300 metres from KR Market, have been frustrated over the heaps of garbage that remain uncleared. Other prominent areas such as Shivajinagar, Sarakki and Yeshwantpur also reported large amounts of uncleared waste.</p>.<p>“At Sarakki Market, especially during festivals, so much garbage is strewn around that people can hardly walk,” said Kesari Prasad, a resident of JP Nagar 6th Phase. “The stench is unbearable and poses a health hazard. The authorities need a more comprehensive approach to tackle this problem.”</p>.NGT issues notice to BBMP on blockage of drains, encroachment in Bengaluru lakes.<p>Abdul Aleem, president of the Changemakers of Kanakapura citizens’ group, called for a sustainable solution to solid waste management. “We offered to help the BBMP set up a biogas plant for waste collected at Sarakki and Banashankari markets, but we were told to secure our own land, which is challenging. Both markets need dedicated collection vehicles,” he said.</p>.<p>Santosh Kaddi, BBMP’s assistant executive engineer for solid waste management in Chickpet, said most of the festival waste was cleared on Saturday. “More waste has accumulated today due to additional pujas. Everything will be cleared by tomorrow (Monday),” he assured.</p>.<p><strong>Prices plummet</strong></p>.<p>The prices of flowers and fruits have dropped after peaking during the festival.</p>.<p>Kanakambara, or firecracker flower, which recently spiked to Rs 2,500 per kg, has now dropped to Rs 600-700 per kg. Chrysanthemum, which typically costs Rs 150 per kg, rose to Rs 500 per kg during the festival, while jasmine, now priced at Rs 400-500 per kg, peaked at Rs 1,200 per kg.</p>.<p>Fruit prices have also fallen, though they did not experience the same dramatic increases as flowers.</p>