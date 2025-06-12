Menu
Mechanic arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Bengaluru

According to the police, the suspect, Parthiban, working in a local garage, lured the seven-year-old victim to an area close by and assaulted her.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 20:52 IST

Bengaluru newsCrime

