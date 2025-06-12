Mechanic arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old mechanic was arrested by the Srirampuram police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, police officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the suspect, Parthiban, working in a local garage, lured the seven-year-old victim to an area close by and assaulted her.</p>.<p>The parents were shocked to see the condition of the girl when she went home. They immediately approached the police.</p>.Karnataka High Court declines to quash Pocso case against IISc prof .<p>The suspect was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and remanded to judicial custody.</p>