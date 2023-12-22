Mechanic killed in car collision near Lalbagh

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old mechanic was killed, and his pillion rider was injured when the bike they were riding collided with a car near Lalbagh on Wednesday night.
At 9.20 pm, the mechanic and his pillion were riding a BMW sports bike (KA 01 HW 1272) towards Ashoka Pillar on T Mariappa Road when they collided with a white Baleno car (KA 03 NM 8146). The car driver suddenly veered right at a junction near an electronics store. The crash resulted in damage to the front of the bike and caused the mechanic, Sheikh Nausheer Ahmed (34), to collide with the side of the car, suffering severe head injuries, according to the police.
He was admitted to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him deceased at 9.50 pm while he was en route to the hospital. The pillion rider, Mudassir, 27, suffered minor injuries to his face and received treatment at another hospital.
When Wilson Garden traffic police inspected the bike’s registration certificate, they confirmed that the bike registered in 2017 belonged to K Obul Reddy.
“It was likely that he had put it up for resale since the victim was also a bike dealer operating a resale garage in Jayanagar 4th block. The pillion rider was a customer looking to purchase a bike, so we suspect that the victim was taking the bike and the customer on a test ride when the accident occurred,” said the police.
The victim’s brother, Sheikh Irshad Ahmed, registered a case against the car driver at the Wilson Garden traffic police station in the early hours of Thursday. Subsequently, the police detained the car driver and are investigating the case.