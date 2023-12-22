Mechanic killed in car collision near Lalbagh

At 9.20 pm, the mechanic and his pillion were riding a BMW sports bike (KA 01 HW 1272) towards Ashoka Pillar on T Mariappa Road when they collided with a white Baleno car (KA 03 NM 8146). The car driver suddenly veered right at a junction near an electronics store. The crash resulted in damage to the front of the bike and caused the mechanic, Sheikh Nausheer Ahmed (34), to collide with the side of the car, suffering severe head injuries, according to the police.