Meeting to decide on location for Bengaluru's second airport soon: M B Patil

Bengaluru: A meeting will be convened soon to decide the location for the proposed second airport for the city, Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure M B Patil said on Sunday.

Before making a final decision, the government would consider two main aspects: passenger load and connectivity to the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), he said.

"If we prioritise passenger load, areas such as Sarjapura and Kanakapura Road are strong contenders. On the other hand, if connectivity to the existing airport becomes a priority, places like Tumkur and Dabaspete will be in the lead," Patil said.