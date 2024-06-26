Namma Metro Phase 3A to cost Rs 28,405 crore, 35% funded by loans

Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Phase 3A will cost Rs 28,405 crore to build, nearly double the Rs 15,000 crore estimated earlier.
According to a top official at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), over 35 per cent of this cost (Rs 10,485 crore) will be borrowed from external sources. The remaining funds will be contributed by the state and union governments through equity, land acquisition and GST reimbursement. Land acquisition, estimated at about Rs 5,000 crore, will be funded by the state government.
At Rs 776 crore per km, the 36.59-km line will be the most expensive in Namma Metro’s history.
In comparison, Phase 1 (42.3 km; Rs 14,133.11 cr) cost Rs 334.11 crore per km, Phase 2 (75.06 km; Rs 30,695 cr) cost Rs 408.93 cr per km and Phase 2A/2B (58.19 km; Rs 14,788.10 cr) cost Rs 254.13 cr per km.
Phase 3 (44.65 km, Rs 15,611 cr), which is awaiting the union cabinet’s approval, will cost Rs 15,611 crore, or Rs 349.63 crore per km.
The BMRCL recently sent Phase 3A’s Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by RINA Consulting SpA, to the state government.
“The state will review the DPR and suggest changes, if necessary. We will then revise the DPR accordingly and resubmit it to the government. After the state cabinet approval, it will be sent to the union government, which could take up to a year to approve,” the official told DH.
The Centre may ask for changing the alignment and reducing the cost. If so, the DPR will be modified and resubmitted for approval. The project deadline is five years from the date of the Centre’s approval, the official said.
The line could open in 2030.
Phase 3A will connect Sarjapur in southeastern Bengaluru to Hebbal in the north via Koramangala, Wilson Garden and KR Circle. The DPR has reduced the underground section from 17 km to 14.44 km, costing about Rs 1,000 crore per km. The elevated section will be 22.15 km, up from 19 km. Of the total 29 stations, 11 will be built underground, and there will be five interchange stations (Iblur, Agara, Dairy Circle, KR Circle and Hebbal).
Pre-construction activities will begin after the state approves the DPR, the official said.
Ridership soars to 7.18 lakh
In May, Namma Metro’s average daily ridership hit an all-time record of 7,18,170, with 2,22,63,299 passengers travelling by train, generating Rs 58.13 crore in revenue. The highest ridership was on May 27 (7,86,208), and the highest revenue was on May 6 (Rs 2.15 crore).
Previously, the highest average daily ridership was recorded in February (7.05 lakh), January (7.01 lakh) and December 2023 (6.88 lakh).