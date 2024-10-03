Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Metro work on ORR: Bengaluru Traffic Police use barricades to simulate potential congestion

The new pillars will come up on the footpath and lane going towards Hebbal from Veerannapalya, while the pillar construction on the opposite lane will continue simultaneously.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 00:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 00:49 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroTraffic policeBengaluru trafficBTPOuter Ring Road

Follow us on :

Follow Us