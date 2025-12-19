<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 60% of the policemen who participated in ‘Project Khushi’ achieved weight loss between 0.5 kg and 6.1 kg, the police said on <br>Thursday.</p>.<p>“Project Khushi, a three-month structured evidence-based health and wellness initiative designed specially for Bengaluru City Police Personnel, delivered an impressive outcome with 61% of participants successfully managing and reducing their blood sugar levels and nearly 60% achieving weight loss between 0.5 kg and 6.1 kg,” Bengaluru city police said in a statement.</p>.<p>City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said during the closing ceremony on Thursday that the impact of Project Khushi was visible.</p>.<p>“It was a pleasant surprise to see police personnel walking during afternoons, which was a rarity before. We will make Project Khushi a permanent programme for the Bengaluru police and a memorandum of understanding will be signed with a leading health portal for the same,” Singh said.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman booked for allegedly harassing police inspector.<p>Appreciating the efforts of the participants who were actively involved in Project Khushi, Singh said that it should not be limited to 90 days, but a continuous process, and followed throughout one’s <br />life.</p>.<p>“Police personnel who actively took part in the project Khushi will be the brand ambassadors of the project in their respective divisions. Once a year, when we do a medical check-up, the awareness will be there for just 6-7 days. But this project has made police more conscious of their health,” he <br />added.</p>.<p>Police said that 61% were able to manage and reduce their blood sugar levels; 70% corrected their vitamin B12 deficiency; 59% reduced weight between 0.5 kg to 6.1 kg in the last three months; 90% no longer get angry with small things and can manage stress better; 72% no longer feel bitter and sour burps after meals; 94% ensure to walk after every meal; and 89% now sleep for six to eight hours a day.</p>