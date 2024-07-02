Minister asks for Doppler Weather Radar system in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who represents the Bangalore North constituency in the Lok Sabha, has written to the Ministry of Science and Technology, requesting for a Doppler Weather Radar for Bengaluru.
Recently, DH reported the numerous advantages of the Doppler Weather Radar and its crucial role in providing accurate short-term forecasts to help prevent disasters like floods.
In a letter addressed to Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Shobha, who currently serves as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said the recent increase in unexpected heavy rainfall has resulted in flash floods.
She highlighted the urgent need for advanced weather forecasting systems to mitigate the adverse effects of such natural disasters.
"In this context, it is considered appropriate to have a Doppler Weather Radar, which would significantly enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts thereby, providing early warnings of severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms, heavy rains, and cyclones,” the letter said.
Such forecasts are also crucial to ensure smooth economic activity, she added.
"Further, this system would not only ensure the safety and well-being of Karnataka's residents, but also protect the state infrastructure and economic activities, which are vital to the region and the nation at large,” she noted in the letter.
Published 02 July 2024, 03:46 IST