Minister inspects Bowring Hospital, visits dengue ward

Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Monday visited the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute (Bowring Hospital) at Shivajinagar.
He visited the dengue ward and interacted with patients about the treatment and the facilities offered, besides checking on the plan to construct a 10-storey building at the hospital premises.
Dr BL Sujatha Rathod, Director of the Medical Education Department, said that the 10-storey, 500-bed facility will cater to the general and speciality services. The old building has been demolished.
Sources in the department said that they plan to invite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new building next month.
Dr Patil was joined by Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and senior officials on a walk through the streets to reach the Charaka Super Speciality Hospital run by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute.
"The Charaka Super Specialty Hospital will be thrown open to the public next month by the Chief Minister. BPL card holders will get free health service," he said.
All the super-specialities will be shifted to the Charaka Super Speciality Hospital, with a major focus on cardiology, neurosurgery, nephrology and plastic surgery.
Published 07 August 2024, 02:03 IST