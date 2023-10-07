Missing bus shelter on Bengaluru's Cunningham Road leaves police stumped

A BMTC bus shelter right behind the police commissioner’s office and a stone's throw from the seat of the state administration, Vidhana Soudha, is "missing" since August 28, leaving the clueless police with giant gigabytes of CCTV footage.
The Rs 10-lakh bus shelter was installed only on August 21, a week before it disappeared.
An investigating officer at the High Grounds police station, where the complaint has been registered, said that officials are sifting through CCTV footage to get a clue in the case.
“The complaint was registered nearly a month after the incident occurred,” the officer said. “The issue we are facing is finding the exact window. There is a vast amount of data that is being examined. Investigation is underway.”
On September 30, N Ravi Reddy, associate vice-president of the firm contracted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to install the bus shelter, filed the police complaint.
Reddy said in his FIR that the stainless steel bus shelter, installed by his firm on August 21, was missing from the spot when checked on August 28.
Explaining the delay, the FIR noted that Reddy enquired first with the BBMP about the missing shelter and approached the police since the civic body had no response.
A case has been registered under IPC Section 379 (punishment for theft).