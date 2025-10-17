<p>Bengaluru: A city-based surgeon, accused of murdering his dermatologist wife, has denied administering any medicine to her, let alone a controlled anaesthetic like propofol, multiple sources told DH.</p>.<p>The Marathahalli police on Tuesday arrested Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, 31, for allegedly murdering his wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy (29).</p>.<p>The case, which resurfaced six months after Kruthika’s death in April 2025, gained momentum after forensic analysis revealed traces of propofol in her organs.</p>.<p>Kruthika’s father alleged that between April 21 and April 24, Reddy administered “medicine” to her through multiple doses using an IV cannula, which is now suspected to have been propofol. He said Kruthika had been complaining of gastric discomfort at the time.</p>.<p>Mahendra was remanded to police custody for nine days on Wednesday. Investigators said he has been largely uncooperative.</p>.'I need to take a flight from where I stay in Bengaluru to airport': Zepto CEO reveals biggest problem in his life.<p>“He is not opening up and cooperating with the investigators. He is a bit stubborn. In fact, he is now claiming that he did not administer the drug,” a senior police source said. “The motive is yet to be clear and how and where he accessed the drug.”</p>.<p>Police plan to confront Mahendra with the material and technical evidence they have gathered. The Scene of Crime (SOCO) team has already recovered an IV cannula set, injections, and other medical items allegedly used in the crime.</p>.<p>Kruthika’s father, K Munireddy, the complainant, told police they had recently learnt about Mahendra’s alleged relationship with another woman. The FIR also stated that Mahendra had demanded that Munireddy build a hospital for him.</p>.<p>“Along with the interrogation, teams are also gathering technical evidence, including call records, travel history and other details that will aid the probe. Further custody will be sought, if he does not cooperate during the nine days,” another police source said.</p>