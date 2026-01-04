Menu
Musicians unite to honour S P Balasubrahmanyam’s legacy

Titled ‘Evergreen SPB’, the charity concert is scheduled at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts and starts at 5 pm.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 22:00 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 22:00 IST
