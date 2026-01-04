<p>Bengaluru: Several well-known musicians are performing together on Sunday to pay tribute to the legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam.</p>.<p>Titled ‘Evergreen SPB’, the charity concert is scheduled at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts and starts at 5 pm.</p>.<p>The five-hour concert will be led by SPB Charan, who carries forward his father’s rich musical legacy, and will feature veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya, Grammy-nominated singer and flautist Varijashree Venugopal, and renowned drummer Arun Kumar and his band. Others in the lineup include Giridhar Udupa, Pramath Kiran, Ranjan, Varun Pradeep, and Bruthva Caleb.</p>.<p>Evergreen SPB is a charity concert dedicated to the “brave warriors” at Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, says a press note.</p>