Mysuru-Vasco special train via Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special train between Mysuru and Vasco Da Gama via Bengaluru and Hubballi for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Train number 06231 will depart from Mysuru at 7.10 pm on December 22 and 29 to reach Vasco Da Gama at 1.50 pm.
In the return direction, train number 06232 will depart from Vasco Da Gama at 2.30 pm on December 25 and January 1 to reach Mysuru at 7.45 am.
The 22-coach train will run via Mandya, Ramanagar, KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranebennur, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanverdam Church and Madgaon in both directions.
Linen and bedrolls will not be provided on these trains, the SWR said.