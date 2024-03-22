Nagarathpet incident: Karnataka High Court stays proceedings against BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed proceedings against BJP MPs - Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan in the FIRs registered against them relating to their protest against the alleged assault on a shopkeeper in Nagarathpet. Justice Krishna S Dixit passed this order after hearing P Prasanna Kumar, counsel for the petitioners.

There are two FIRs registered against Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, one relating to the protest and another in connection with an alleged hate post on his social media account, both relating to the alleged assault in Nagarathpet.

In the first FIR, relating to the protest, P C Mohan is also named as an accused. The FIR stated that Tejasvi and Mohan along with the other accused persons had assembled at Nagarthpet and caused disturbance to the general public. The FIR was registered for offences under IPC sections 143, 149, 188, 283, 290 and 268.

It was argued before the high court that the petitioners had done nothing wrong but only staged a protest against the assault on the shopkeeper. It was also informed to the court that in a similar matter, the apex court had granted a stay to the proceedings against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, wherein congress leader was booked for holding a protest, in violation of prohibitory orders, seeking the resignation of the then minister K S Eshwarappa.