Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Namma Metro Bengaluru | Yellow Line trains to run every 19 mins from September 10

On Sundays, the first train service will continue to start at 7 am. However, there will be no change in the last train service timings.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 13:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 13:01 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us