<p>Bengaluru: Starting Wednesday (September 10), train frequency on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/commuters-give-a-thumbs-up-as-yellow-line-operations-begin-3675231">Yellow Line is set to improve</a> as Namma Metro will induct a fourth trainset into revenue service. </p><p>Trains will run every 19 minutes instead of every 25 minutes on all days of the week. Services will begin at 6 am, instead of 6.30 am, from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the first train service will continue to start at 7 am. However, there will be no change in the last train service timings. The last service from RV Road will be at 11.55 pm and from Bommasandra at 10.42 pm, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Tuesday. </p>.Namma Metro’s Yellow Line sustains 60k ridership despite low frequency.<p>The 19.15-km Yellow Line, connecting RV Road with Bommasandra via the tech hub of Electronics City, opened on August 11. Since then, it has ferried 60,000 to 80,000 passengers per day on average, with three trains running every 25 minutes. </p><p>The ridership has been far higher than the BMRCL's initial estimates of 25,000 to 30,000.</p>