National helpline, online clinic for dementia launched

The non-profit Dementia India Alliance (DIA), on Tuesday, launched a National Dementia Support Line that will offer guidance and free memory screening to individuals and families who may be affected by dementia.
The helpline 8585990990 will give information on dementia and guide callers on where to seek help, to promote early diagnosis. Nearly 90 lakh Indians are estimated to be living with dementia, including 46,000 Bengalureans. And it is estimated that around 90% do not get a diagnosis.
The helpline will operate from 8 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, offering services in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.
If necessary, the helpline will link callers with DemClinic (www.DemClinic.com), an online cognitive assessment platform led by 12 specialists, including psychiatrists and neurologists. The clinic will offer free memory screening. Afterwards, if needed, the person will be referred to specialists on the platform who offer paid services including diagnosis and disease management.
The platform provides a continuum of care, which is currently difficult due to the shortage of specialists and support services.
DIA president Dr Radha S Murthy announced that DemClinic, which was piloted in Bengaluru last year, has been scaled up nationally.
"DIA now has members in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vizag, Delhi and Kerala, who will empanel specialists from their states on the platform," she said, adding that more states will be included over time.
DIA will also organise 'Blue Button Movement' on September 21, World Alzheimer's Day, in six cities, including Bengaluru. It aims to remove stigma and build support systems for people with dementia and their families. Participants will form a human chain resembling a blue button, and distribute pamphlets for public education.