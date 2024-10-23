Nature can’t be stopped: DK Shivakumar   

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar </a>acknowledged that around 20 locations across Bengaluru are experiencing flooding due to heavy rains.</p>.<p>“Nature cannot be stopped. We have seen floods in Dubai and pollution in Delhi. Our teams are working round the clock, and I am personally monitoring the relief efforts. </p><p>"The southern and western parts of the city are the most affected. A tank breach in Dasarahalli has caused flooding in five layouts in the Mahadevapura Zone. We are working to resolve the issues,” he said.</p>